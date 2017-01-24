× Police: Men robbed victim at gunpoint, used stolen credit card 2 days later

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for two men accused of armed robbery.

According to IMPD, the men robbed the victim at gunpoint around 10:48 p.m. on June 21, 2016, while standing outside their car in the parking lot of PLS Check Cashing, 2335 E. 38th St., Indianapolis

They took the victim’s wallet, which contained money, credit cards and other personal property. Two days later at around 5 a.m., two men used the victim’s stolen credit card at the Speedway gas station located at 5025 N. Lafayette Rd.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the men, who matched the description of the armed robbers.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.