RECIPE: Strozzapreti Pasta with Sausage, Artichokes and San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Strozzapreti Pasta with Sausage, Artichokes and San Marzano Tomato Sauce
- 3 Tbsp. – CARERI OIL OLIVE XVIRGIN ITALIAN 500 ML+ some for drizzle
- 1 lb. (1 pkg.) – MEIJER SAUSAGE FRESH MILD ITALIAN 16 OZ, casings removed
- 1 tsp. – RACCONTO CHOPPED GARLIC 4.25 OZ
- 1 can – APERO ARTICHOKES ROMANA W STEM 580ML, drained and quartered.
- 1 can – ORTO DAUTORE TOMATOES WHOLE PEELED 580 ML
- RACCONTO SALT SEA FINE 26.5OZ
- MCCORMICK GRINDER PEPPER BLACK 1.24 OZ
- 1 bag – PISANI & PASTA STROZZAPRETI 1.1 LB
- Fresh basil for garnish
- 5oz. – Il GIARDINO PARMIGIANO REGGIANO 7oz, grated for garnish (not Parmesan cheese)
- 1 gal. MEIJER spring water
Directions:
- Pour 8 cups into a pot, place on stove to heat
While the water heats…prep ingredients
Prep ingredients:
- Remove sausage from casing and place in a bowl.
- Drain well and quarter artichoke hearts
- Grate Parmigiano Reggiano
- Hand rip basil and place in a separate bowl.
Begin cooking the sauce
- Preheat skillet and add 3 Tbsp. of olive oil
- Add the sausage to the skillet turning them so they cook evenly. You want a nice sear on both sides. Add the garlic, sauté another minute or two.
- Place the artichoke hearts into the skillet with the sausage. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring often.
- Hand crush the San Marzano Whole peeled tomatoes. Add 1 can of tomatoes to the skillet. Stir with your spatula (without the juice).
- Season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Turn down temp to warm and simmer for 5 minutes, Uncovered.
Cook pasta
- While the Sauce simmers, start to cook the pasta.
- Add 1 bag of pasta to the boiling water and after it re-boils, add 1 teaspoons of salt, stir often and cook the pasta “al dente”. (Pasta is ready, when you bite open a piece and it feels soft but not mushy and there is a little white uncooked pasta in the center. Too much uncooked pasta in center will cause it to be chewy, but not enough uncooked pasta in the center and it’s mush).
Put it all together
- Drain pasta – use a colander. Add pasta to the pan with the sauce and mix well.
To serve:
- Top with
- A pinch of grated Parmigiano Reggiano
- A pinch of basil
Pasta: 20-30 prep/cook time
Serves 4 people