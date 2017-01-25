Expect a windy, warm day before winter’s cold and snow return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clearing and the promise of some sunshine is on the horizon for this Wednesday! Yes, a brighter start looks likely and some sun could linger through the afternoon for several counties, as shower chances remain low and widely scattered. The cold front passage appears to happen during the late afternoon and early evening. This front will bring winter back to Indiana and get the snow showers flying by tomorrow (Thursday).

Colder air will continue to spill across the state overnight on gusty winds! As temperatures drop, snow showers and pockets of flurries will sweep across the state. At this time, I see no major concerns in our travel for Thursday with, at best, some grassy accumulations. It appears that any real concerns for slick roads will not arrive until Sunday! As a deeper wave swings through the state, driving in colder conditions and more instability!