Colts hire new wide receivers coach in latest offseason change

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An offseason of change for the Indianapolis Colts has included the team hiring Sanjay Lal as its wide receivers coach.

Lal, who held the same position the past two years with the Buffalo Bills, replaces Lee Hull. He’s a veteran of 10 NFL seasons that has included stints with the Bills, the New York Jets (2012-14) and Oakland Raiders (2007-11).

In 2015 and under Lal’s direction, Sammy Watkins posted his first 1,000-yard season.

Watkins was one of Lal’s biggest supporters in Buffalo.

“That’s the one guy I don’t want to leave,” he told reporters late last season. “If he leaves, I don’t know how my mindset would be, honestly. That’s a guy that kind of groomed me into running routes and doing everything the right way. Mentality, both mental and physical.

“If he leaves, that will hurt.”

Lal inherits a receiving corps that revolves around three-time Pro Bowl selection T.Y. Hilton, who led the NFL in receiving yards last season (1,448) and set career highs in yards and receptions (91).

However, Lal’s main challenge will be to coax more out of Phillip Dorsett. The team’s 2015 first-round draft pick has been a disappointment thus far, posting 51 receptions, 753 yards and three touchdowns in 26 games. Dorsett ranked fifth on the team with 33 receptions and third with 528 yards last season.

