Delaware County parents arrested on neglect charges after father overdoses in front of son

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested two parents on neglect charges after the father overdosed on heroin in front of their son over the weekend.

Matthew Edward Clevenger, 32, was booked at the Delaware County Jail Sunday on charges of neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia.

According to court documents, emergency medical personnel were called to a home in the 1700 block of South Walnut Street around 10 p.m. Saturday, where they found Clevenger unresponsive.

EMS administered naloxone to Clevenger to revive him.

Clevenger was a guest in the home. The man who lives there said Clevenger’s son came into the living room and was worried because his father wouldn’t wake up and was making “strange sounds.”

While Clevenger was being placed in an ambulance, the mother of his son, Desiree Lynn Watkins, 32, arrived and began “yelling and cursing,” according to court documents.

Watkins said another family member had custody of her son. She’d been visiting and dropped him off to spend time with his father. She told police she was aware that Clevenger had a drug problem, saying he had overdosed “multiple times in the previous months.”

She told police she knew the occupant of the house on South Walnut Street but then admitted she didn’t know the man that well. She couldn’t tell police the address of the home or the occupant’s last name.

She later said she “should not have left (her son) in that environment.”

She told police she hadn’t taken heroin with Clevenger on Saturday although she’d used it on Thursday and Friday.

Watkins was arrested on a neglect charge.

The couple’s son was placed in the care of his legal guardian after Child Protective Services workers were called.