× Explore Indiana state parks for free by checking out pass from library

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers can again check out entrance passes for Indiana state parks this year.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana State Library have renewed the program that encourages people to visit libraries and parks.

Beginning on Feb. 1, library districts across Indiana each will have one of 240 state park passes placed in circulation for borrowing. The passes provide access to Indiana’s 32 state parks and state forest recreation areas that have entrance fees.

The program will be evaluated based on how often passes are checked out and how they’re used. Borrowers will be asked to complete a short survey at the library when they pick up passes.

The program began last year to mark the 100th anniversary of the state park system.