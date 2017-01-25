Hoosiers line up, camp out to score free hot chicken for a year from Joella’s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Hoosiers lined up and camped out Wednesday night ahead of the grand opening of Joella’s Hot Chicken.

The restaurant announced a contest in January, saying the first 100 adults in line will get a one-year supply of Joella’s Hot Chicken in the form of 52 meal vouchers.

People started arriving at the restaurant, located at 4715 East 96th Street, Wednesday afternoon. The grand opening is Thursday.

People will be allowed to get in line for the contest up until the giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. Originally, the line was scheduled to close at 1 a.m.

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open on Dec. 16, but had to delay the grand opening due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Guests waiting in line will receive complimentary samples of the chain’s chicken, coupons and free apparel. Winners must be 18 and have identification.

The location on 96th Street is the company’s fifth to open in about a year. The chain plans to open more restaurants in Indiana and the Midwest this year.