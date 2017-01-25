× Indianapolis man found guilty in August 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man was found guilty of murder Wednesday in a case from August 2015.

On August 15, 2015, police found the body of Ron Trahan, 37, behind the abandoned RCA plant on the east side in the 3300 block of East Michigan Street.

Keith Cornwell and Caleb Bixler were both 18 when they were arrested in connection with the case. Police said the deceased man may have had information about crimes associated with one of the men. Cornwell and Bixler were found within hours of the discovery of the body.

Cornwell was found guilty Wednesday and will learn his sentence on Feb. 3. Bixler will go on trial for murder in March.