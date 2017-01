Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brian Craig is not just Mr. Mom. He is also a blogger and author. He visited the Fox59 Morning Show to talk about his great experiences in his new book, “Lone Pair of Blue Jeans in a Sea of Yoga Pants.”

You can attend his book signing, Thursday (Jan. 26) from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Books and Brews in Indianapolis.