Large police presence in Anderson as police track wanted suspects to home

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday with multiple serious and violent offenders wanted in the Anderson area.

Anderson police and other agencies were negotiating with several people wanted on probation violations inside a home in the 2200 block of Halford Street.

A large police presence was visible at the scene, and a SWAT team was initially called. The SWAT unit later left the scene.

At least one person of interest came out of the home, police said.