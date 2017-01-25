× Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky CEO to step down in June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) will soon be in need of a new leader.

Betty Cockrum, president and CEO of the group, said she’ll retire at the end of the fiscal year. Her last day will be June 30, 2017.

Cockrum has been the group’s leader for more than a decade.

“I knew when I signed up to lead PPINK nearly fifteen years ago this would be my last significant tour of duty. Words cannot express what an extraordinary experience it’s been. It is truly an amazing organization,” Cockrum said in a news release. “I now have just over five months to give our great mission all I have to give and I have every intention of doing just that.”

The board of directors said a search committee with members from both Indiana and Kentucky will pick a new CEO.