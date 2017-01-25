× Police investigating after two people shot on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two people were shot Wednesday night on the city’s near southwest side.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of West Morris Street, east of South Tibbs Avenue, around 8 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Information on any potential suspects has not been released. Anyone with knowledge about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS

This story is developing.