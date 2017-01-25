President’s hard stance on immigration could impact Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- As President Donald Trump signs executive orders this week tightening up on immigration, the impact will likely be felt in Indiana.

The new administration is already having an impact in Bloomington, where the immigration debate has been playing out in recent months. Exodus Refugee Immigration, which had planned to set up shop in the city in January and begin welcoming refugees from Syria and African nations in March, has put its plans on hold.

"We are not going to have refugees joining us in March," Elizabeth Dunn, an IU associate professor helping to coordinate efforts, said.

On the other side, Robert Hall, who runs Grassroots Conservatives in Bloomington and has been challenging refugee resettlement, is thrilled.

"This is what he said he was going to do during the campaign and this is why so many people, conservatives, were supporting him," Hall said.

As of Wednesday, President Trump had not yet signed an executive order that would reportedly put a temporary hold on refugees and on visas given out to people from specific countries, including Syria.

President Trump did, however, sign orders to crack down on illegal immigration, begin building a boarder wall with Mexico, and pull funding for sanctuary cities.

Immigration attorney John Broyles said his phones have been ringing off the hook, and right now he's advising clients not to jump to conclusions.

"This will probably all change in a week, it may change even by tomorrow, so the biggest thing is don’t overreact," Broyles said.

He said the orders could have a slight effect, but it's still early.

"The immigration courts are already backlogged. These things can’t happen just like that and so it is going to take some time," Broyles said.

As for refugee and immigrant groups, many told us they wanted to see the language of the orders that are signed and evaluate them before commenting.