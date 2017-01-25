× Two dead after shooting on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two people were fatally shot Wednesday night on the city’s near southwest side.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of West Morris Street, east of South Tibbs Avenue, around 8 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both were pronounced dead. Police believe they are in the late 20s to early 30s.

A 2-year-old girl was found unharmed inside a trailer.

This story is developing.