Warmest January thaw ever ends; Snow showers arrive for Thursday morning commute

WARMEST JANUARY THAW EVER

It is ending tonight - a RECORD THAW for January. The January 2017 thaw is the WARMEST ever for the dates (10th to 24th) running 15° per day above normal and the warmest since 1932.

The average temperature of 42.8° edges out January 1932 and the fifteen day span has averaged 15° per day above normal.

January 20-17's average temperature has jumped to 35.5° which is the warmest since 2006 and ties for 16th warmest January on record.

COLD RETURNS

Wednesday marked the 16th straight day with above normal temperatures reaching 56° - the normal for March 25th. A cold front swept the city just after 3 pm and temperatures have been falling. It will feel over 30 degrees colder by daybreak Thursday. The wind chill lowers into the teens on west winds up to 25 mph. Brace for the cold, it will be with us for several more days.

FIRST SNOW IN THREE WEEKS

The same storm that warmed us up will deliver the colder air and snow showers Thursday. The storm produced 60" of snow ( 5 feet) in the higher elevations of California, 22" in Merriman, Nebraska and 14.5" in Hawarden, Iowa.

We have not recorded even a trace of snow since January 5th when we received 1.2" of snowfall.

Along with the chill snow snow showers in the wake of the storm will spread southeast before sunrise and they could create some slick spots for the morning commute. The snow showers will scatter later in the morning as temperatures hold steady in the middle 30s.

Brief bursts of snow and a quick coating is possible beneath the more vigorous snow showers. Any snow accumulation will be light.