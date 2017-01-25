× Winter returns with incoming cold air and snow chances

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! Showers moved through central Indiana this morning and the sunrise was very pretty as the sky took on a pinkish-purple color. We’re seeing dry conditions this early afternoon with strong southwest winds and temperatures in the low to mid-50s!

A cold front will move through this evening with strong west winds and gusts to 30 mph. Colder air will also filter in behind the front during the overnight hours. Moisture will begin to ramp back up overnight, mainly after midnight across the northwest part of the state and then move toward Indy. Initially, precipitation should be a rain and snow mix overnight before transitioning to snow showers by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s tonight and mid-30s Thursday with snow showers continuing into the afternoon. Light accumulations, if any are expected with amounts generally less than 0.5 inches.

Light snow will be around the area on Friday with breezy winds and highs near 30 degrees. Additional snow chances are expected on Sunday as another trough of low pressure digs over central Indiana. Temperatures should be closer to average in the extended forecast after two weeks above. –Danielle Dozier