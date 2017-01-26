× One year later: Remembering beloved Amy Beverland Elementary School principal Susan Jordan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- January 26 marks one year since Susan Jordan, a long-time local elementary school principal, died protecting her students from danger.

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township says there will be no public ceremony to remember Jordan on the anniversary of her death, but flags across the district will be lowered to half-mass in her honor for the day.

Jordan served as the principal of Amy Beverland Elementary for more than 20 years.

Last January she was helping students board buses to go home, when one accidentally jump the curb.

A witness told police Jordan pushed several students out of harm’s way, before she was struck and killed herself.

No criminal charges were filed in connection to this incident.

As a way to honor Jordan for giving her life to save her students, the district is inviting the community to take part in a daylong service project on Thursday, January 26 at the Educators Exchange.

The EdExis a free store for teachers located inside the Lawrence Education and Community Center.

Morning and afternoon shifts are still available.

Click here to sign up.

The district is also hosting a school supply and food drive on January 26.

You’re invited to drop off your donations between 4-6:30pm at the Lawrence Education and Community Center (6501 Sunnyside Rd.)

All items collected through this effort will be split between Lutheran Child and Family Services and the EdEx.