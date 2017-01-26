Blustery day with spotty snow showers

Posted 5:39 AM, January 26, 2017, by

Good Thursday everyone! Gone are the 50s we enjoyed yesterday as cold air settles in behind a cold front.

national-wind-flow

Temperatures won't vary much today, staying in the mid 30s with breezy northerly winds.

3-part-day-planner-full-screen

Even though temperatures will be in the 30s the winds will make it feel closer to the mid 20s all day. Grab the heavier coat!

hot-zips-highs-2

As a low pressure system moves through the state spotty snow showers are possible. A light dusting is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, but most areas will just see a few flurries.

adi-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

adi-2-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Our return to seasonal temperatures continue next week with more chances for snow.

am-7-day-forecast-int

 