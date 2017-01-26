Blustery day with spotty snow showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Thursday everyone! Gone are the 50s we enjoyed yesterday as cold air settles in behind a cold front.

Temperatures won't vary much today, staying in the mid 30s with breezy northerly winds.

Even though temperatures will be in the 30s the winds will make it feel closer to the mid 20s all day. Grab the heavier coat!

As a low pressure system moves through the state spotty snow showers are possible. A light dusting is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, but most areas will just see a few flurries.

Our return to seasonal temperatures continue next week with more chances for snow.