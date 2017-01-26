× Cold blast ends record warm January thaw; First snow in three weeks

WARMEST JANUARY THAW ON RECORD

It has been an amazing mild run since January 10th. The thaw that reached 16 straight days produced a average temperarue of 43° – the warmest ever for the dates (January 10th to January 25th) on record. The spell edges 1932’s warmth by .7°

January 2017 has now moved up in the record books tied for 14th warmest all-time. This is the warmest January since 2006.

FIRST SNOW IN THREE WEEKS

So far this winter we have only had 41% of the normal snowfall. To date 6.1″ has fallen well shy of the 15″ that is normal to date. There hasn’t been a trace of snow in Indianapolis officially since January 5th when we received 1.2″. It is now the least snowiest January to date since 1998 – that was the strong El Nino winter of 1997 -1998 when only .8″ of snow fell January 1998.

A few flurries along with a passing snow shower is possible overnight and again at times Friday. A few minor disturbances riding the northwest flow of the the stream could help create a better snow chance this weekend, especially Sunday. Snow showers look more likely Sunday afternoon and evening. Some light accumulation could occur.

COLDER CLOSE TO THE MONTH

The pattern is a colder one and the next several days will average at or jsut below normal through months end. No real bitter cold is expected, more of a seasonal feel. Longer range computers are still sorting out details and have leaned toward colder solutions early in the month of February. We will monitor.