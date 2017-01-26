Couple offers reward to find stolen photography equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A couple's business was crushed in minutes when a thief stole thousands of dollars worth of photography equipment.

Nick and Kayla Robinson own Praise Photography. They had just wrapped up a shoot, Wednesday afternoon, and went to grab lunch at Goose the Market on N. Delaware St. on the City's near north side. A few minutes later, they came back out to find someone had smashed their driver's side rear window and their camera bag was gone. It was sitting on the back seat under a jacket.

"I was in shock at first but then my heart was broken for her," said Nick. "I know how much she put into making it happen and how much it meant to her.”

The bag contained $5,000 worth of camera equipment including a Nikon D750. It was their livelihood.

Now the Robinson's are offering up a $500 reward for anyone who can help them get their stuff back. They're even willing to forgive the thief in hopes of a miracle.

“To have my stuff returned would just be a huge miracle for us. We wouldn’t have to start all over," said Kayla. "I worked so hard for that and I really truly want it back.”

The couple handed over serial numbers for their equipment to police and have contacted several pawn shops around town. They're going to reach out to Crime Stoppers to offer that reward.

Nick said he had a message for the thief.

“I know they’re going through something internally. There’s an internal struggle that they’re having and it’s causing them to do that. But from our perspective it's our livelihood," he explained. "Your life, what you do, your decisions affect people way more than you even see."