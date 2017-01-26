× Fire safety campaign to begin in Flora, following deaths of young girls

FLORA, Ind. — Four young sisters who died in a devastating November fire are inspiring action in their hometown.

The American Red Cross has a truck packed the brim at their Lafayette offices, ready to roll out on Saturday. The truck, which is holding 2,000 smoke detectors and equipment to install them, will visit Flora on Saturday for the start to a months-long fire safety campaign.

“We’re going to canvas the area, going door-to-door,” Red Cross spokesperson Wendy Starr said.

More than 100 volunteers will try to reach every Flora home, checking for fire safety, and offering to help in the process. They’ll be able to install free smoke alarms, offer batteries for existing alarms, and form emergency plans in each home.

“We sit down with the families and we actually try to create an evacuation plan or disaster plan,” Starr said.

All seven Carroll County fire departments are on board. The event will begin in Flora because of the girls, who are still being mourned in the community.

“Unfortunately tragedy like this helps bring light to the situation and then we kind of rally together to make sure that we prevent things from happening like this in the future,” Starr said.

It’s believed a smoke detector in the girls’ home did not have working batteries. Volunteers will work to spread the message that the winter months, especially, can be some of the most dangerous in your home.

“We understand that people are saddened by the tragedy, as we are too, but … we want to prevent disasters from happening ,” Starr said.

The fire safety campaign is run throughout the state. You can contact the Red Cross for information at (888) 684-1441, or by clicking the link here.