Firefighters rescue person at Lawrence residence fire

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One person was rescued during an emergency response to an apartment fire in Lawrence early Thursday.

Fire units were called to the 8000 block of E. 46th St. at 2:46 a.m., when a neighbor spotted a blaze in a residence across the street. The first responders assisted one person with getting out of the structure which houses five apartment units.

No firefighters or residents were injured in what authorities characterize as a fire that caused minor damage to one apartment home.

Fire investigation is on scene and, at this time, it appears as though the fire was accidental.