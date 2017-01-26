× How to get a free bottle of Mcdonald’s Big Mac special sauce in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — To get you to come into McDonald’s and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

The giveaway is a first in the United States.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signatureBig Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

The bottles will be available Thursday at participating locations nationwide.

The Indiana locations participating in the giveaway are:

5704 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545-1247

2808 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, IN 46514-5532

416 N. Michigan St. South Bend, IN 46601-1228

3611 Commerce Dr. Warsaw, IN 46580-3929

60 Home St. Huntington, IN 46750-1346

7640 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816-2514

515 West Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802-2905

255 Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805-1002

1109 West 7th Street, Auburn, IN 46706-2016

5198 N. Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205

3032 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47805

20 North Main Street, Evansville, IN 47711

Additional details on how and where customers can get their hands on a bottle are expected to be released later Wednesday.

If you can’t make it to a participating restaurant,, McDonald’s says it will be doing giveaways on Thursday via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.