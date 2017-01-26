Police search for suspects after business robbery near IUPUI; worker hit in head with tire iron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police were searching for two suspects after a robbery near IUPUI’s campus.

The robbery happened at Toppers Pizza, 910 W. 10th St., around 4 a.m. Thursday. Two employees were inside at the time as the business was closing up. One of the workers was hit in the head with a tire iron. The employee was treated at the scene and released.

The suspects got away with some cash. Police said they were looking for two males but couldn't provide any additional details.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.