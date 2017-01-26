WATCH LIVE: President Trump, VP Pence speak at GOP policy retreat in Philly

PHILADELPHIA –President Donald Trump made his first official trip on Air Force One Thursday morning. He traveled to Philadelphia to address the House-Senate GOP Retreat.

He’ll deliver the Keynote address around noon. Vice President Mike Pence will address the joint session after Trump. He’s expected to speak around 2 p.m. We will live stream the speeches here.

House and Senate Republicans hope to come together and chart a course forward on a range of policy issues, particularly repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Lawmakers will also hear from British Prime Minister Theresa May, the first time a foreign head of state has addressed such a gathering. And football star Peyton Manning will appear.

Lawmakers hope the gathering will help solidify their agenda for the year.