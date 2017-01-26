× Prosecutor to file charges against Holton man for attempted murder of police officers

HOLTON, Ind.– A Holton man will face charges for allegedly shooting at police officers in October.

Prosecuting attorney Ric Hertel will file an additional charge of attempted murder against Timothy Bowman, who is accused of shooting at officers on Oct. 28, 2016.

Bowman was initially charged with pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Police say Bowman fired at them as they responded to a domestic disturbance at his home in Holton. No officers were injured.

He was flown to a hospital in Cincinnati after the incident for treatment and then incarcerated in the Hamilton County Jail until he was transferred back to Ripley County.

Hertel says the additional charge comes after consulting with Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators who worked the case.