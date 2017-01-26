Tips for a happy and healthy marriage on National Spouses Day

Posted 7:38 AM, January 26, 2017, by

It is time to celebrate the significant other in your life.  It is National Spouses Day. This day reminds us to take time for our husband or wife.  Well known therapist, radio host, and published author, Carol Juergensen Sheets, visited the Fox59 Morning Show with information on how to speak your partner’s love language.

Meet Carol the Coach 

Learn your Love Language