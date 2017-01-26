It is time to celebrate the significant other in your life. It is National Spouses Day. This day reminds us to take time for our husband or wife. Well known therapist, radio host, and published author, Carol Juergensen Sheets, visited the Fox59 Morning Show with information on how to speak your partner’s love language.
Tips for a happy and healthy marriage on National Spouses Day
-
Florence Henderson, Hoosier native and ‘The Brady Bunch’ TV icon, dies at 82
-
Are you having trouble landing a second date?
-
Brown County church will leave anti-gay graffiti up for weeks
-
Colts’ Jim Irsay reportedly looked to bring in Jon Gruden (no) and Peyton Manning (?)
-
Husband, wife die within hours of each other after 73-year marriage
-
-
Keeping your social media account secure
-
Carol of Homes in Zionsville
-
Festival of Carols
-
Local expert shares advice for conversations about the Trump Tape
-
Indiana lawmakers promise to work together in new session, and it all begins with a house
-
-
Indiana Fever name Pokey Chatman as head coach
-
IN Focus: What will 2017 bring at the Statehouse?
-
Florence Henderson tribute added to Brickyard holiday light display