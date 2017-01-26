Go
Search
FOX59 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fox 59
Menu
News
Morning
Community
Contests
Traffic
On-Air
Sports
Weather
33°
33°
Low
34°
High
36°
Fri
25°
33°
Sat
21°
33°
Sun
23°
30°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
WATCH LIVE: President Trump, VP Pence speak at GOP policy retreat in Philly
Wish someone you know a happy birthday!
Posted 12:43 PM, January 26, 2017, by
FOX59 Web
,
Updated at 12:46PM, January 26, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Email
Google
Pinterest
Popular
Twin baby girls from Illinois born with different skin colors
Several pounds of marijuana delivered to wrong address; owner can claim it from Columbus police
Police arrest 17-year-old suspect on murder charge after fatal stabbing
Body of 2-year-old southern Indiana boy found in creek 12 hours after disappearance
Latest News
Wish someone you know a happy birthday!
Mexico’s president cancels meeting with Trump over border wall spat
WATCH LIVE: President Trump, VP Pence speak at GOP policy retreat in Philly
Indiana lawmakers one step closer to increasing gas tax, vehicle registration fees
News
Marion woman celebrates 95th birthday 13,000 feet in the air
News
Original Gerber baby celebrates her 90th birthday
Instagram
News
Indianapolis woman turns 107 years old Saturday
Entertainment
National & World
News
Happy birthday! Actress and comedian Betty White turns 95
National & World
News
Woman says bacon helped her celebrate 109 years
Health
News
Carmel boy’s art helps others after he dies from brain cancer
National & World
News
Boy sells lemonade for 2 years, saves up enough money to buy himself a pony
News
Carmel mom hiding Hot Wheels to honor son who lost battle with cancer
National & World
News
What's Trending
Blake Shelton offers tickets to couple who missed concert because of motorcycle crash
Colts
Sports
Andrew Luck admits underachieving season is ‘tough to swallow’
News
Beloved clown who comforted children in war-torn Aleppo killed in strike
News
Police step in when boy’s party plans fall through
News
Your Town Friday
Your Town Friday: A birthday bash!
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.