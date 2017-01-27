× Bulls guard Rajon Rondo calls out Dwayne Wade, Jimmy Butler

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo has criticized Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler in an Instagram rant for questioning the team’s desire. Rondo fired back a day after Chicago’s stars lashed out at teammates following a rough loss to Atlanta. The Bulls host Wade’s old team — the Miami Heat — Friday night.

After Wednesday’s loss, Butler and Wade told the media they don’t think their young teammates care enough to win.

That’s when Rondo responded on Instagram.

He posted this picture of his Celtics days with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

“My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn’t pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. When you isolate everyone, you can’t win consistently,” he said.

Wade responded quickly with a tweet with a picture of former first lady Michelle Obama with the caption “mood.”