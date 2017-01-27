Bulls guard Rajon Rondo calls out Dwayne Wade, Jimmy Butler
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo has criticized Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler in an Instagram rant for questioning the team’s desire. Rondo fired back a day after Chicago’s stars lashed out at teammates following a rough loss to Atlanta. The Bulls host Wade’s old team — the Miami Heat — Friday night.
After Wednesday’s loss, Butler and Wade told the media they don’t think their young teammates care enough to win.
That’s when Rondo responded on Instagram.
My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn't pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn't take days off. My vets didn't care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn't blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn't have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn't change the plan because it didn't work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can't win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I'm not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don't deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it's the leadership.
He posted this picture of his Celtics days with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.
Wade responded quickly with a tweet with a picture of former first lady Michelle Obama with the caption “mood.”