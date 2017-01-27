× George’s finishing flurry leads Pacers past Kings in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George scored 12 of Indiana’s last 16 points and finished with 33 and the Pacers overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 115-111 in overtime Friday night.

Jeff Teague had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Indiana. The Pacers won their second straight and swept the season series with the Kings for the first time since 2013-14.

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Darren Collison also had 26 points for Sacramento. The Kings have lost six of eight.

Sacramento appeared to be cruising when it extended a 64-55 halftime lead to 78-62 midway through the third quarter and still led 98-87 with 6:33 left in regulation.

But with George and Myles Turner leading the way, the Pacers closed regulation on a 17-5 run to force a 104-104 tie. George gave Indiana the lead with a driving layup with 4:06 to play and the Pacers never trailed again.