Indiana pain doctor accused of trading pills for sex faces 55 new felony charges

PERU, Ind. — An Indiana doctor faces 55 felony charges after federal investigators say he traded pills for work on his farm among other accusations.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the charges against Dr. Tristan Stonger stem from a three-year U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigation. Stonger lives near Bunker Hill and operated Pain Management Centers of Indiana offices in Bloomington, Indianapolis and Peru.

The newspaper reports agents identified two patients who died from overdoses after Stonger refilled their prescriptions. Jail officials say Stonger is in the Miami County jail on $300,000 bond after he turned himself in Wednesday. Stonger’s initial court hearing was Thursday.

Stonger also is awaiting an April trial in Marion County on charges he traded prescription pills for sex with one of his female patients. His physician’s license is suspended.