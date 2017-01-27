IU Health helps critically ill woman who suffers from cystic fibrosis say ‘I do’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- IU Health Nurses and Care Team members helped a woman with cystic fibrosis have a special wedding ceremony Friday.

Hillary Deckard is awaiting a lung transplant due to cystic fibrosis, which she was diagnosed with at age 3. Deckard and Titus Sears planned to get married in August, but decided to move it up to this week.

Wedding bells rang out as the Bloomington couple, both 30 years old, said "I do" at IU Health University Hospital.

IU Health music and art therapists worked on the wedding march and decorations, while social workers and staff secured flowers, cake and a wedding dress.

Preparations for the wedding were made in just two days.

See photos of the ceremony below, courtesy of IU Health.