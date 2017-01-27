× Light snow fell overnight, slick in spots this morning! Additional snow over the weekend.

Snow showers continue to sweep across the state at this hour and light accumulations have created some slick spots this morning! We will be dodging the white stuff all day but amounts will be low and roads should be come more manageable, as temperatures reach 32° this afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 20’s all day under mostly cloudy skies and southwest winds at 10-20mph. Here is your breakdown…

Saturday looks fairly dry with best flurries by the evening and roads just fine through the day! Additional snow to develop through Sunday afternoon, as winds turn gusty and visibility drops in spots. Nothing big in snow totals, under 1″ for the heavier spots but roads could slicken up through Monday morning’s rush!