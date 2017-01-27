Multiple vehicles, 2 IndyGo buses involved in crash on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles and two IndyGo buses on the near west side.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near the Indianapolis Zoo at White River West Drive and Washington Street.

It is unknown at this time whether anyone involved in the crash suffered any injuries. A FOX59 photographer at the scene said the roads are very slick in that area.

Traffic is moving through the area at this time, but you should expect some backups as rush hour begins.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.