Oldest wooden grandstand in Indiana destroyed by massive fire

CAYUGA, Ind. — A wind-whipped fire destroyed the grandstands at a western Indiana county’s fairgrounds.

The fire broke out Thursday night at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds in the town of Cayuga. Crews from at least four fire departments spent several hours battling the fire that left the wooden grandstands in rubble.

Shawn Haworth of the Cayuga Fire Department tells WTHI-TV that the fire’s cause was suspicious and the grandstands were fully engulfed by flames by the time he arrived at the fairgrounds about 30 miles north of Terre Haute.

Officials say there was no electricity connected to the grandstands.

No injuries were reported. Haworth says gusty winds caused firefighters to concentrate on protecting other fairgrounds buildings.

The grandstand was built in 1933, and it was the oldest wooded grandstand in Indiana. A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information in connection with the fire.