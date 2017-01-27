Winter weather driving tips from a professional driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Dan Clarke has spent a lot of time behind the wheel and after more than a decade of racing he dedicates some of his time to lecturing teens and adults about safe driving habits on the roads.

“People are in a rush and everyone has somewhere they need to go. We are always running late," Clarke said. "And sometimes the conditions just make it a lot worse if we are not paying attention or sliding around in the snow and the ice.”

That was the case in Indianapolis Friday morning. There were several slide offs on Interstates and a multi-vehicle pile up downtown that included an IndyGo Bus.

Clarke offered up these three tips to keep you safe while driving the rest of the winter.