Woman in critical condition following Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition Thursday.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they found a female with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Methodist in Indianapolis by medical helicopter.

For several hours, officers staged outside of a home they believed the alleged shooter was hiding in. Police used gas and flash bang grenades to subdue the alleged suspect. The sound of a possible gunshot had also been heard, according to police at the scene. Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, a deceased male was found inside by a remote robot that had been inserted inside the home by investigators.

This is a developing story and we will have additional information as if becomes available.