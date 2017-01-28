× Cold weekend with light snow accumulations Sunday

Good Saturday everyone! Clouds will increase during the morning hours with some flurries around midday. This evening a few light snow showers are possible, especially in northern Indiana.

Winter is back this weekend! Breezy winds are making it feel like the teens this morning and 20s this afternoon.

Seasonal temperatures today with highs in the mid 30s.

A few peaks of sunshine are possible around midday Sunday but overall it will be another grey day.

Flurries are possible during the first half of the day with snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Accumulations up to an inch are possible throughout the state.

Slight rain and snow chances continue Monday and Tuesday with seasonal temperatures. A little sunshine is possible Wednesday and Thursday.