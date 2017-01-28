Cold weekend with light snow accumulations Sunday

Posted 6:26 AM, January 28, 2017
meteo-wind-chill-adjusts

Good Saturday everyone! Clouds will increase during the morning hours with some flurries around midday. This evening a few light snow showers are possible, especially in northern Indiana.

state-latest-rpm-4km-12km

Winter is back this weekend! Breezy winds are making it feel like the teens this morning and 20s this afternoon.

meteo-wind-chill-adjusts

Seasonal temperatures today with highs in the mid 30s.

dma-highs-today

A few peaks of sunshine are possible around midday Sunday but overall it will be another grey day.

state-2-latest-rpm-4km-12km

Flurries are possible during the first half of the day with snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Accumulations up to an inch are possible throughout the state.

state-3-latest-rpm-4km-12km

Slight rain and snow chances continue Monday and Tuesday with seasonal temperatures. A little sunshine is possible Wednesday and Thursday.

br-am-7-day-forecast-int