× FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: January 27

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BEN DAVIS’ AARON HENRY

Ben Davis' Aaron Henry drives down the lane and throws down the nasty two-handed rim rocker. The Giants upset Carmel 50-42 in Hamilton County in a MIC match-up. The Greyhounds came into the evening 12-2 and ranked number three in class 4A.

NOMINEE #2: PLAINFIELD'S GAVIN BIZEAU

Plainfield big man Gavin Bizeau is rewarded for running the floor, getting the ball for a power slam, but the Quakers come up a point short in their Mid-State Conference showdown with Decatur Central. The 65-64 loss dropped Plainfield to 11-5 on the year.