Friends of woman killed warn about domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Saturday evening, candles lit the night to remember a 27-year-old victim of domestic violence. Friends and family gathered to honor Tiffany Greer, who police say was shot and killed by her boyfriend, 35-year-old Eric Harden, on Wednesday

“Just to let you know, she was very loved and she was a good person,” said Greer’s friend Heidi Phillips, “and she’s going to be missed.”

Police say Harden shot Greer outside the couple’s mobile home on the city’s southwest side, then turned the gun on himself. Greer’s two year old daughter was found inside the mobile home, unharmed.

“Even when she was in a bad mood, she smiled,” said friend India Morris, “she was the life of the party.”

Harden had previously been arrested for domestic violence and jail records show he’d just gotten out of jail last September. Friends say Greer had been trying to leave him and to escape a bad situation. Greer’s friends want other women in a similar situation to take note.

“Don’t be scared, don’t be scared, just leave before it gets too late,” said Phillips.

Greer’s aunt, Traci Denton, said she’s been the victim of domestic abuse herself.

“It took me a long time to get away, you feel sorry for them,” said Denton, “you think they’re going to change, they don’t.”

If you are in an abusive relationship and need help, you can find resources with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Coburn Place and the Julian Center.