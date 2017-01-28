× Georgetown pulls away late to upset No. 11 Butler

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — L.J. Peak scored 22 points and Jessie Govan beat the shot clock with a key 3-pointer with 1:03 left, helping Georgetown top No. 11 Butler 85-81 on Saturday night.

Govan finished with 20 points as the Hoyas (12-10, 3-6 Big East) stopped the Bulldogs’ 14-game home winning streak with their second victory against a ranked opponent this week. They were coming off a 71-51 victory against No. 16 Creighton on Wednesday.

Kelan Martin scored 22 points for Butler (18-4, 7-3), which lost for the first time in five games.