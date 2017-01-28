IMPD officers chase escaped ponies through streets on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers on the northeast side had to hold their horses Saturday morning as Indianapolis police officers worked to wrangle at least two ponies.

Officers were called to the incident near the intersection of 46th Street and Binford Blvd. around 11:18 a.m.

Dispatch says they believe the horses belonged to stables near the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Police have not said whether the animals were captured or not.

Below are videos of the “slow speed chase” submitted by FOX59 viewers:

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.