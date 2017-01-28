Indianapolis man arrested after police seize drugs from home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested after IMPD officers seized drugs, a revolver and cash from a near northwest side home.

Police served a search warrant at the residence in the 1200 block of Edgemont Ave. on Wednesday.

During the search, officers found 19.90 grams of cocaine, .77 grams of marijuana, one Suboxone strip, a .38 Special Revolver and $320.

After the narcotics were seized, 28-year-old French Mason was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Anyone with information regarding narcotics or illegal activity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 262.TIPS (8477), 800.222.TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at http://www.CrimeTips.org.