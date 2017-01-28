× Lackluster snowfall for January but Sunday snow could stick

BACK TO JANUARY

Only one week removed from 60+ degree warmth we have turned quite chilly. For the second straight day the temperature has remaindered at or below freezing in Indianapolis. We dipped below freezing on Thursday at 1 PM and have not cracked the freezing mark since.

Colder air will remain in place tonight along with a few passing flurries. Low temperatures early Saturday were the coldest in nearly three weeks (23°) and will likely reach the lower 20s again Sunday morning. Brisk winds will produce a wind chill in the lower teens through sunrise.

SNOW ON SUNDAY

There will be many snow-free hours to start the day but snow showers will activate when an upper-air disturbance approaches and combined with peak ‘warming’ of the day. Snow showers (scattered,sporadic bursts of snow fall) will become more numerous and more energetic by evening. Locally as much as 1″ of snow could accumulate under repeat snow showers. The amounts will vary widely – again do the scattered nature of the snow. Slick conditions along with brief drops in visibility could is likely by sunset.

LOW ON SNOW

To date Indianapolis has only received 6.4″ of snow fall for the entire season and only 1.5″ for the month of January, that’s only 19% the normal snowfall. Normally through the 29th of the month we have 7.7″. Seasonal snowfall normally tops 15″. January 2017 ties for 17th least snowiest on record.

QUIET STRETCH

The Month of January will end chilly but the average temperature will remain warm enough to send this into the record books among the top 25 warmest.