Naptown Roller Derby team kicks off 2017 season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis’ Naptown Roller Derby team will begin its 2017 season Saturday night at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The Warning Belles, the organization’s B-team, will face Louisville’s Derby City Roller Girls at 5:00 p.m. at Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion.

Following that match, Naptown’s Roller Derby’s internationally ranked A-team, The Tornado Sirens, will take on the “Dusty Muffins,” a team made up of retired Naptown all-stars.

For tickets and more information about the event click here.