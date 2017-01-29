A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared

Robert Bratton is an 84 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Robert Bratton was last seen Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 8:00 pm in Shelbyville, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a black fur winter hat, light weight khaki jacket, brown plaid shirt and khaki pants. Robert Bratton may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a Beige 2002 Buick Lesabre, with Indiana plate RNC848.

If you have any information on Rob Bratton, contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department by calling 317-398-6661 option 1or 911.