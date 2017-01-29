× BREAKING: Metro police investigating fatal shooting downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a fatal shooting just east of Monument Circle downtown.

It happened at 3 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Market St. outside the Bu Da Lounge.

A confrontation involving a large number of people escalated outside the nightspot and someone fired a gunshot which hit the victim in the upper body, according to investigators on the scene.

When police arrived they were met by a large, unruly crowd in the street, many of whom then traveled to Eskenazi Hospital, where the victim had been taken by ambulance and later died. Police were requested at the hospital to help control the crowd.