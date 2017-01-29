× I-65 crash claims life of Brownstown woman

SEYMOUR, Ind.–A two vehicle crash on Interstate-65 Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a Brownstown woman and seriously injured two others.

Indiana State Police and officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash scene on I-65 near the 55 mile marker.

Investigators say a silver 2009 Honda Civic driven by 47-year-old Kimberly Sneed, from Brownstown, was merging onto northbound I-65 when she lost control of the vehicle. Sneed’s vehicle spun before entering the northbound lanes of I-65 and was struck head on by a 2013 Honda CRV driven by 72-year-old Anthony Bonadonna from Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Following the crash, Sneed was taken by ambulance to Columbus Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Bonadonna and his wife were taken to a Seymour Hospital and then were transferred to an Indianapolis Hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for nearly two hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.

Investigators say it is not known if road conditions were a factor in the crash.