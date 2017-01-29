IN Focus: New administration, new controversies in DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump's first full week in office was marked by several major news stories and controversies, including a renewed call for a border wall and heightened tension between Trump and the president of Mexico, along with a growing feud with the press regarding inauguration crowd size and claims of voter fraud.

In the video above, the IN Focus team goes one-on-one in Washington with Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), discussing the new administration's plans and the Senate confirmation process.

Last week, Young recommended Rex Tillerson for confirmation as Secretary of State, after asking probing questions of Tillerson during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In a statement last week, Young said:

“Today, as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I voted to support the nomination of RexTillerson because I believe he will serve as an excellent Secretary of State and a strong advocate for Hoosier values and our country’s national security interests abroad. Once he is confirmed by the full Senate, I look forward to working with him to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of State Department programs, strengthen U.S. diplomacy, and rebuild America’s relationships with key allies.”

Before last weekend's inauguration, Conway told us she was growing frustrated with the pace of the confirmation process.

"That's a disgrace," said Conway. "Bush and Obama had any number of cabinet members confirmed on day one."

Conway made news last weekend when she suggested White House press secretary Sean Spicer was delivering "alternative facts" to the press about the crowd size at Trump's swearing in ceremony.