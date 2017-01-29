× Legal battle over Knightstown Christmas tree tabled

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind.–The city of Knightstown will avoid a costly legal battle with the A-C-L-U over its Christmas Tree, for now.

The Town’s attorney tells us the ALCU decided to table the lawsuit.

A Knightstown resident sued the town in early December over the cross at the top of the tree.

Town officials took the cross down just days later.

Frustrated residents protested and placed their own crosses at the base of the tree.

A new town policy will prohibit anyone but the town from putting decorations on or around the tree.

Officials also plan to put a star at the top, moving the cross further down.

The ACLU will revisit its case once the tree is decorated in December.